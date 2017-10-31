Northwood Halloween Events Begin Tonight

Trick or treating will begin in Northwood at 4pm until 5:30pm at the Lutheran Retirement Home and Pines Assisted Living facility. From there, the Northwood Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual Halloween parade and costume contest. The event is open to all children 10 years of age or younger. Those wishing to view the parade will see it start at the City Hall parking lot and proceed to the basketball courts in Central Park. Both parents and their children can participate in the event.

The costume contest will take place in Central Park with three age groups competing. They are 7-10 years of age, 4-6 years of age, and 3 and under. All children will receive a bag of candy as long as supplies last.

Meals to go for trick or treaters will be served at the Northwood Community Center from 5pm until 6:30pm. It will consist of hot dogs, chips, and a drink for $2. Those purchasing three meals will get them for $4.

Parents are asked to be present to help with their child during the event.