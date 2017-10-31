Keep The Poison Control Hotline Handy Tonight

Halloween is one of the most exciting times of year for kids. It’s also one of the busiest times for the Iowa Statewide Poison Control Center. Registered nurse and poison center educator Joan McVoy says they got about 300 calls last Halloween regarding glow sticks. While it’s a great idea to use the bright-colored sticks to help your child stay visible in the dark, they might appear to be something tasty to kids of a certain age.

She says a call to the poison control center will save you a trip to the E-R. The number is 800-222-1222. McVoy says parents need to remember a few common sense and safety rules to prevent possible problems later. For starters, make sure the little goblins have full tummies before they go trick-or-treating — to serve a dual purpose.

Parents need to look over the loot for anything questionable and be especially watchful for things like baggies of cookies or popcorn balls.

The hotline is open every day around the clock and the service is free.