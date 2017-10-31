Hancock County’s Health Insurance Premiums to Increase in 2018

Lots of rumors have been circulating that the Affordable Care Act’s Obamacare Tax will soon raise consumers’ health insurance premiums. Congress imposed a moratorium on collecting these taxes in 2017, but that suspension will end December 31. Hancock County has confirmed this. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Monday signed the revised Iowa Community Trust rate sheet in which rates will be increasing effective January 1, 2018. Supervisor Jerry Tlach explains why this is happening and how much of an increase county employees will see.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of Hancock County Veterans Affairs Administrator Ann Almond, effective November 6th. The county has posted a job description at iowa.gov. Interested applicants must have a current National Association of County Veterans Service Officers Certification or be able to obtain one within one year of employment. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply at iowa.gov.

In other news, Blake Norman has accepted the position of the Hancock County Attorney to replace David Solheim. Norman will not officially start until November 28, leaving the county with no attorney for a few weeks. Tlach says the supervisors designated the Auditor to approve payroll claims for the county attorney’s secretary and victim witness coordinator during the vacancy.