Halloween Events in the Buffalo Center Area

Despite the weather, it is the Halloween season and the Buffalo Center area will be busy with a number of events for all trick or treaters. Halloween night will see the cities of Buffalo Center, Thompson, and Lakota will have trick or treating beginning at various hours. While Buffalo Center itself has no set times for the ghouls, Thompson will start at 4pm and Lakota at 5pm. Both cities will call trick or treating to an end at 7pm.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriffs Office, there will be meals available in Thompson on Halloween night.