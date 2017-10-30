Opioid Declaration Is A Big Step Forward Say Experts

Substance-abuse prevention and treatment experts are responding with optimism to President Trump’s public-health emergency declaration regarding the nation’s opioid epidemic. Jessica Nickel, president, and CEO of the Addiction Policy Forum, says the declaration is an important step that gives flexibility to states such as Iowa to get resources to the most-impacted communities.

Iowa’s opioid problem pales in comparison with that of many other states. About 70 Iowans died of overdoses last year, but those numbers still represent a doubling of the overdose death rate in 2005.

In September, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller joined with 41 other state attorneys general to demand documents from manufacturers and distributors of painkillers in an effort to examine their role in creating the epidemic.

Earlier this month, Deborah Thompson, a legislative liaison for the Iowa Department of Public Health, gave dramatic public testimony that her husband had died of a drug overdose that was precipitated by an addiction to pain pills following a serious car crash. Nickel says the severity of the problem can’t be overstated.

On Thursday, Nickel’s organization released a four-year plan to address addiction in America. Developed by experts, she says it recommends helping families in crisis, integrating treatment into health care, increasing funding, rethinking how the criminal-justice system deals with addiction, and protecting children affected by the crisis.

More than 59,000 people died of overdoses in the United States last year. The president’s declaration will, among other things, make grant monies available to fight the epidemic.