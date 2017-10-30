Frieda J. Jurgens, 96, of Belmond passed away Monday, October 30, 2017 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Frieda Jurgens will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Bethany Reformed Church, 919 1st Street Northeast in Belmond, with Reverend Phil Arnold officiating. Burial will take place at Zion Reformed Church Cemetery in rural Sheffield.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421