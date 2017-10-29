SUNDAY TALK: Ernst Highlights Necessary Congressional Actions

Senator Joni Ernst has been working in the Senate to try and cut unnecessary spending and move legislation and Congressional actions forward. She wants to eliminate former Presidential perks, honor those who have fought in the global war on terrorism, and maintain, if not possibly increase Renewable Fuels Standards that would benefit north Iowa farmers. Lately, there were unfounded calls to reduce the RFS standards which Ernst has continually fought against considering the impact it would have on farming and the eco system.

Ernst took a moment to sit down and talk about these and other topics with KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor in our Sunday Talk segment.