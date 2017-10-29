Pizza, Passion, and Pasta Murder Mystery Coming to Britt

The Hancock County Historical Society presents the fall murder mystery dinner “Pizza, Passion, and Pasta.” The mystery will be presented six times this year at the Larson-Armstrong House in Britt, Iowa. Dates and times are:

Friday-Sunday, November 3-5

Thursday – Saturday, November 9-11

Doors open at 6:00 with events starting at 6:30. On Sunday, November 5, doors open at 12:30, with events starting at 1:00.The meal includes a salad and various breads, a choice of lasagna or chicken parmesan, and tiramisu for dessert. Guests may bring beverage of choice.

Reservations are required and may be made at Diemer Realty in Britt (641-843-4000). Reservations need to be paid for in advance. The price for each reservation is $35.00. There are still tickets available.