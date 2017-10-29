North Iowa To Hold Parent Teacher Conferences Beginning Wednesday

The North Iowa Community School District will hold their Parent-Teacher Conferences and a book fair on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Those who want to schedule times should contact Lisa Mathahs or Sheryl Davids at (641) 562-2525. Wednesday conferences will be from 2:30pm until 6pm. Thursday will be from 3:30pm until 8pm. As a result of the conferences, school will be dismissed early at 2pm on both days. Friday will be a scheduled day off from school for all students.

There will be different meeting locations for different grade levels. Elementary teachers will be in their rooms for conferences, while middle and high school teachers will be in the north gymnasium. There will also be open conferences for high school student parents on Wednesday from 5pm to 6pm and on Thursday from 6:30pm until 8pm.

Those looking to go to the book fair will need to go to the old cafeteria in the 1922 building. The cafeteria is located in the basement.