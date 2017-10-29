Ernst Calls on GAO to Look into Government Agencies’ Travel

Following recent reports of reckless spending by agency heads on travel accommodations, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) sent a letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro requesting the Government Accountability Office (GAO) look into whether the travel by federal officials within the executive branch are cost effective and abide by the rules of the federal agency. In the letter, Senator Ernst cited the U.S Code that requires employees to use the most “expeditious means of transportation” possible and should correspond “with the nature and purpose of the duties of the employee requiring such travel.” Senator Ernst continued, stating that “unfortunately, it does not appear that agency heads are living up to the standards of this statute”. The Iowa Senator asked the GAO the following: 1. Are agency heads, political appointees, and career officials within the executive branch traveling in a cost-effective manner? 2. Are the rules and procedures regarding the travel of agency heads, political appointees, and career officials effective in upholding 5 U.S.C. § 5733 and ensuring that the executive branch officials travel in a cost-effective manner? Are these regulations consistent across agencies within the executive branch? She also requested “that the GAO’s report include recommendations for actions that can be taken by Congress and the executive branch to ensure that travel by federal officials is done in a cost-effective manner and that the regulations governing executive branch officials are effective and consistent across the executive branch.”