Debra K. Bellinghausen, 66, of rural Britt died Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, November 20th at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. A private burial of cremains will be held at Crystal Township Cemetery in Crystal Lake.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 P.M., Sunday, November 19th at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Debra Bellinghausen Memorial Fund.

