Adolph “Ade” Reineke, 81, of Forest City died Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Mercy Medical Center in Mason City.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, November 2, 2017 at St. James Catholic Church in Forest City with Fr. Jim Dubert and Fr. Paul Lippstock officiating. Burial will be held in St. James Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors performed by the Forest City Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., a Scriptural Wake Service will be held at 4:00 P.M at the funeral home.

