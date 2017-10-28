Westview Care Center Coat Drive Resumes

Westview Care Center is once again asking for donations for “Coats for our Community”. They want to provide coats for kids in their schools and also for adults and anyone in their community in need of a warm coat. Donations will go to West Hancock Community Schools and the Britt Area Food Bank.

They are asking community members to donate new or almost new or handmade mittens, gloves, hats, socks and coats. The donations can be dropped off at Westview Care Center as well as the Britt Area Food Bank. They will be accepting donations through 27. Items will be distributed to WHCS and the Britt Food Bank after the Thanksgiving break.

All donations in the past years have been very much appreciated and they thank all the giving people in the area that make a difference in the lives of people in the community.