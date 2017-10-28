Waldorf University Announces Faculty Inquiere

Waldorf University’s Faculty Inquiere will take place on Tuesday, November 7 starting at 6:30 pm in the Luise V. Hanson Library, room 201.

Three Waldorf professors will be presenting. They are:

Assistant Professor of Psychology Dr. Nick Benesh will present “What makes a narrative immersive?” at 6:30 pm.

At 7 pm, Assistant Professor of Biology Dr. Carol L. Fischer will present “Computational co-culture simulation modeling of cancer and immune cells predicts altered cytokine and chemokine responses.”

At 7:30 pm, Assistant Professor of History Dr. Jonathan Klauke will speak on “Stellar adventures, numberless math, and the quest for the triforce: Medieval astronomical translation and transmission.”

The event is free and the public is invited to attend.