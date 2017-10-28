USDA Issues Safety-Net Payments to Iowa Farmers

USDA Iowa Farm Service Agency (FSA) Acting State Executive Director (SED), Bob Wegand announced that approximately 104,600 farms that enrolled in safety-net programs established by the 2014 Farm Bill will receive financial assistance for the 2016 crop year. The programs, known as Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC), are designed to protect against unexpected drops in crop prices or revenues due to market downturns.

“These safety-net programs provide help when price and revenue fall below normal,” said Wegand. “Payments to producers are helping provide reassurance to our Iowa farm families who are standing strong against low commodity prices compounded by unfavorable growing conditions.”

Producers in 99 counties have experienced a significant drop in prices or revenues below the benchmark established by the ARC or PLC program and thus, will receive payments totaling nearly $229 million. Payments related to corn made up much of those payments. There were also payments for wheat, grain sorghum, oats, and soybeans. Cash flow from these payments is particularly helpful to farmers and ranchers in counties impacted by natural disasters.

“Payments by county for an eligible commodity can vary because average county yields will differ,” said Acting SED Wegand.

Statewide, over 99,300 farms participated in ARC-County and nearly 5346 farms participated in PLC. More details on the price and yield information used to calculate the financing assistance from the safety-net programs is available on the FSA website at www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc and

www.fsa.usda.gov/ia .