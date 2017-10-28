Senate Passes Ernst Resolution to Honor USS Forrestal Crew

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst’s Senate Resolution honoring the Sailors and Marines lost while fighting the 1967 fire onboard the USS Forrestal, and commemorating the efforts of the survivors, including now-Senator John McCain (R-AZ), passed unanimously in the U.S. Senate:

Senator Ernst, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a combat veteran, issued the following statement upon passage:

“Our Sailors and Marines aboard USS Forrestal, and accompanying vessels, assumed unimaginable risks and made countless sacrifices to protect their shipmates and save their ship. Through this bipartisan resolution, we seek to honor the crewmembers lost, the families they left behind, and those who survived the tragic fire, like Senator John McCain. Their honor, courage, and commitment to our nation is an inspiration to us all.”

Senator Ernst introduced the USS Forrestal Senate Resolution on July 27, 2017, during the week of the 50th anniversary of the tragic fire.