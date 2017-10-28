SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Walleye and Bluegill Good to Fair. Bass Varieties are Strong

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

Urban Trout Lakes – fun for everyone

Grab your neighbors, friends and kids and experience the thrill of trout fishing this fall at an urban trout lake near you. DNR fisheries staff will release between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at 17 locations across Iowa in October and November

Lake Catherine Cabin is taking Reservations

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are around 50 degrees. Bluegill – Good: Pick up bluegill just about anywhere along the shoreline in 2- to 5-feet of water. Use a small jig tipped with live bait or a small piece of crawler fished below a bobber off the floating fishing pier, the west stone pier, and the inlet bridge. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig with a minnow in 2- to 6-feet of water along Ice House Point, the floating dock and the stone piers in Town Bay. Walleye – Fair: Use live bait fished along the Ice House Point shoreline and near the outlet in the east basin. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater lures, twisters, or live bait to catch largemouth bass just about anywhere along the shoreline. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch have been picked up in Town Bay and on the north side of the lake.

Brushy Creek Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler in 5- to 10-feet of water. Drift near deep structure, drop-offs and weed lines. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a small piece of crawler or minnow on a jig in 10- to 15-feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Throw topwater lures, weedless baits, spinners and plastic worms along weed lines, near cover and wood structure. Fish deeper for larger fish. Pick up small fish in the shallows. Muskellunge – Fair.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Surface water temperatures are around 50 degrees. Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair:Use twisters, live bait and plastics that mimic a shad. Most action has been from shore. Try the Chautauqua Jetty and near the inlet of the lake In the evenings. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits, twisters or live bait fished from shore.

Swan Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Try areas with rocky structure and along weed lines in 2- to 6-feet of water near the jetties, the fish house and the dam. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or minnow under a bobber. Expect 6- to 9-inch fish.

Water temperatures are in the low 50’s. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is 57 degrees. The fish cleaning station is closed for the season. Yellow Bass – Slow: Drift a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or cut bait in 8- to 10-feet of water. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig and minnow near the rock reefs. Shore anglers are having success fishing off the jetties and docks after sunset.

Rice Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleyes are biting on a variety of baits. With the clear water, the best bite is during low light periods.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are biting on a variety of baits. Yellow Perch – Fair. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of crawler near the vegetation.

For information in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

Center Lake

Walleye – Good: Anglers report good walleye activity around dusk. Black Crappie – Good: Use tube jigs by the docks; decent numbers of large crappies are being caught.

East Fork Des Moines (state line to Algona)

Walleye – Good: Fish are very active; cast traditional lures for the best action.

East Okoboji Lake

Yellow Bass – Excellent: Yellow bass are very active in shallow; use tube jigs in the evening hours. Walleye – Good: The walleye bite is starting to pick up on the rock points.

Five Island Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Lots of yellow bass are being caught. Channel Catfish – Good: Large amounts of angler acceptable size channel catfish are prevalent in the lake.

Mill Creek (Lake)

Black Crappie – Good: Recent surveys show good numbers of large black crappie in the lake.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Fish after dark in waders for the best bite.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleye activity has picked up after dark. Northern Pike – Good: Fish are being caught in the Anglers Bay area. Yellow Perch – Good: Lots of good sized perch are being caught, with some measuring up to 12 inches.

West Okoboji Lake

Black Crappie – Excellent: Crappie are very active right outside of the weed lines. Bluegill – Good: Catch angler acceptable bluegill in the bays.

West Swan Lake S.W.M.A.

Black Crappie – Good: Recent surveys show good numbers of crappie in the lake.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

The Cedar River continues to drop and water clarity is improving. Use this opportunity to get out and play before the cold weather sets in. Walleye – Good: Use a jig tipped with a long piece of worm or minnow in deeper pools and around brush piles near evening.

Decorah District Streams

This is the final week for catchable stream stocking. Many fish remain in the streams for anglers to catch through the winter. Brook and Brown Trout spawning season is upon us. Walk carefully around freshly cleared areas in streams; these are trout nests or “redds”. Many streams run through wildlife management areas where hunting is allowed. Wear bright clothing when not stalking a trout. Brook Trout – Good: Vibrant colors abound on spawning fish. A variety of small mayflies are hatching mid-afternoon. Use a dry fly for insects hatching off the water surface. Use a nymph or scud dropper for subsurface critters. Brown Trout – Excellent: With heavy frost, cold temperatures in the forecast, and spawning fish, it’s time to change strategies. Start using patterns imitating small fish, eggs, and scuds. Use small gnats, mayflies, caddisflies hatch on warmer afternoons. Rainbow Trout – Good: Freshly stocked trout are hitting a variety of lures and baits. Drift a feathered spinner along an undercut bank. Always leave gates and fences as you find them.

Lake Hendricks

Lake Hendricks is an electric motor only lake. Few anglers have been out. Black Crappie – Slow: Troll over rock mounds with a jig tipped with minnow or spinnerbait. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a spinnerbait or jig with a twistertail and a slow retrieve near brush piles and downed trees. Bluegill – Slow: Try a small jig tipped with a small piece of nightcrawler or spike.

Lake Meyer

Lake clarity is excellent. Anglers will notice recent fish habitat improvements in the lake including spawning beds, shoreline rip-rap, and submersed concrete culverts. Few anglers are out. Bluegill – Slow:

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Few people have been out. Water levels continue to fall and clarity is improving. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye in deeper holes. Use a jig tipped with a worm, twister tail or baits imitating larger minnows or suckers in eddies and current seams.

Volga Lake

Duck season is open and hunters are on the water. All water to the campground and restroom at the boat ramp is shut off for the season. Black Crappie – Slow: Slowly troll along the dam. Use a jig tipped with a minnow in 10- to 12-feet of water.

Chances for rain/snow Friday evening into Saturday are likely. Temperature highs are mid 40’s with lows in the low 30’s. Area streams and rivers are in good condition. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Brinker Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Try fishing a crappie minnow under a slip bobber at various.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

There have been good reports of anglers catching walleye, northern pike and smallmouth bass on the Cedar River. The impoundment above Waverly has been producing good catches of crappie. Target deeper pools or holes for walleye as they migrate to overwintering areas. Walleye – Good: Use jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait. Northern Pike – Good: Cast white bucktail spinner baits. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait or spinner baits. Black Crappie – Good: Use a crappie minnow under a slip bobber at various depths.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of some anglers having success catching some walleye. Water levels on the Maquoketa River remain in excellent condition. Walleye – Fair: Try jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Walleye – Good: Use jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait or spinner baits.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

River levels are starting to fall. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait or spinner baits.

Most interior river water levels remain steady or are falling. River reports have been best for walleye and northern pike. Trout streams remain in excellent condition; trout stream stockings end this week, but streams will provide excellent trout fishing throughout the winter. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels have dropped and are 10.4 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 12.5 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is improving. Water temperature is near 53 degrees. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker and worm rig works best. White Crappie – Good: Fall is the best time to catch crappies on the Mississippi River, but panfish have not been biting the best in recent weeks. Look for them along log jams in backwater sloughs. Walleye – Fair: Use crankbaits or jigs along sandy banks. Fish are holding tight to the shorelines. They have started to move into the tailwater areas. Bluegill – Slow: Rapidly changing conditions have made bluegills somewhat hard to find. Smallmouth Bass – Good:Throw spinners or small crankbaits around rocky areas with strong current in the evenings. Floating weeds along the rock lines are causing issues getting to the smallmouths. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are on the wood in deeper sloughs. Yellow Perch – Fair: Yellow perch are being caught in backwater areas on minnows by anglers fishing for bluegills or crappies.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels receded this week and are 11.5 feet at Bellevue Lock and Dam. The water is expected to drop a foot this upcoming week. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 54 degrees in the main channel. The Bellevue DNR ramp and other small ramps on Pool 13 have minor flooding and debris on them, but should be good to use later in the week. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use egg sinker and worm rigs. Drum bite in all types of river conditions. Walleye – Fair: Use crankbaits or jigs fished close to bank on sandy areas. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Throw crank baits or spinners near rock piles with strong current. Bluegill – Slow: Use worm rigs in log piles in larger backwater and sloughs. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some fish are on the weed edges while others are close to woody debris in the deeper sloughs. Black Crappie – Fair: Fall is a great time to fish for crappies. It has been slow, but expect it to improve. Use small minnows in the woody snags in backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels started to drop late this past week and are expected to recede further this upcoming week. Gauge readings are 10.7 feet at Fulton, 13.4 feet at Camanche and 7.7 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is 54 degrees in the main channel. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are on the wood in side channel sloughs. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are biting on worm rigs. Catch drum in nearly all moderate current areas. Walleye – Good: Some nice walleyes have been reported from Pool 14 all year. Fish are tight to the bank in this higher water. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try along rock piles with current. Bluegill – Slow: Use worms and bobbers along vegetation lines. Changing conditions make it hard to consistently find bluegills. Black Crappie – No Report: Expect the crappie bite to pick up yet this fall.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels have peaked and are receding. Water clarity is getting better and is fair. Water temperature is near 54 degrees in the main channel. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum bite well this time of year. Put them on ice immediately if you are going to clean them. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallmouths along rock lines with strong current. Walleye – No Report: A decent walleye population exists in Pool 15, but we have not heard anyone catching many lately.

The water receded slowly all week and is expect water to drop a foot or more again this upcoming week. The water temperature has dipped down to the mid 50’s. Some ramps have minor flooding or debris on them, but should become usable again soon. Aquatic vegetation is floating in the River, so do your best to clean your boats and trailers and not transport vegetation to other bodies of water. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities is 10.8 feet and is falling. Walleye – Slow: Use jigs and minnows or troll crankbaits in Sylvan Slough. A few walleyes are being caught on the wingdams. Sauger – Slow: Try jigs and minnows or troll crankbaits in Sylvan slough. White Crappie – Fair: Some crappies are being caught in the backwaters. Use jigs and minnows or jigs and plastics around brush piles in the Andalusia Island complex, Sunset Marina or Credit Island. Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegills are being caught in Sunset marina. Use waxworms under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits in the Andalusia Island complex. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits in Sylvan Slough. Some anglers are also picking up white bass while crappie fishing in Sunset Marina with minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine is 9.76 feet and is falling. The gates are out of the water at the dam. The ramp at Big Timber (The Breaks) is open. White Crappie – Fair: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles in the backwaters and side channels. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Use worms or waxworms under a bobber along brush piles. Sauger – No Report: We have not received any tailwater fishing information for this pool this week with the high water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 11.14 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and is falling.The gates are out of the water at the dam. White Crappie – No Report: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in the backwaters and flowing side channels around brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or plastics in New Boston Bay. Sauger – No Report: We have not received any tailwater fishing reports with the high water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 7.29 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is falling. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. White Crappie – No Report: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in the side channels and backwaters around brush piles. Sauger – No Report: We have not received any tailwater fishing information for this pool.

River stages have been falling the past few days. Main channel water temperature is 55 degrees. Water clarity is poor. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers has been tough with the high water conditions. Crappies and bluegills are being caught in the backwaters. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Bluegill – Good: Fish the cedar trees and brush piles that are in 6 foot of water; no deeper or shallower. Black Crappie – Good: Most of the crappies are out in the deeper 10- to 12-feet water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are with the bluegills near the bottom in 6 feet of water.

Environmental Discovery Park North Pond

The fall trout release will be on Oct. 28th at 10 am. 1000 rainbow trout will be released at that time. 100 will be tagged for prizes.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is down into the mid 50’s. Bluegill – Good: Anglers are catching some really nice bluegills in 4- to 5-feet of water. Look for them around the mounds and rock piles at the upper end of the lake. Black Crappie – Good: Try down by the dam and along the north side of the lake down at that end. They seem to be out deeper than the bluegills. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish continue to feed fairly heavily. Try in the rock along the dam, and where any of the feeder creeks enter the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are out hunting the bluegills in 4- to 5-feet of water.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is down to 57 degrees. Fishing remains good; the weather not so much according to the forecast. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are just over the tops of the rock piles and brush piles that have 4- to 5-feet of water over them. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are a little reluctant to come into shallow water; most are being caught in 8- to 10-feet of water around the habitat. Bluegill – Good:Lots of nice bluegills are hanging out in the brush piles in 4- to 6-feet of water; some are in shallow in 1.5 feet of water.

Lake of the Hills

The fall trout release was Oct. 14. Rainbow Trout – Good: Start out fishing in 3- to 4-feet of water. Work your way around the lake concentrating on the submersed logs and stumps. Bluegill – Good: Lots of bluegills were being caught during the trout release. Most were in fairly close to shore and were hitting on bobber and worm.

Lost Grove Lake

Lots of wind the last few days have kept angler numbers down. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are running the edges of the weed beds; use a small jig or worm and bobber. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are starting to work in closer to the shallows, a change from last week when they were still out in deeper water.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

Last Saturday’s rains brought the river up about a foot; probably still not enough to use jon boats, but canoes and kayaks won’t have any problems. Channel Catfish – Fair: Won’t be long before these fish will be on their way to their overwintering sights.

Wilson Lake

The fall trout release will be on Oct. 28th with trout fishing beginning at 1:00 pm. 1000 trout will be released with 200 being tagged for prizes. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Trout fishing will pick up this weekend when the truck from Manchester arrives with the trout for the fall release.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers, contact the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Cedar Lake

Bluegill – Good: There are lots of bluegills all the way around the lake. Use small jigs or worms near the shoreline in the rocky areas. Black Crappie – Fair: A recent netting survey found decent numbers of both black and white crappies. Try minnows or tubes/twisters around rock or any brush you can find in the water.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level as of 10/26 is 685.8′. It is predicted to hold at 685.8′ through the end of the month, and then start rising again. It is predicted to reach fall pool of 686.4′ on 11/5. Black Crappie – Fair: Use bright jigs or minnows along rock bluffs or over brush piles. White Crappie – Fair: Try bright jigs or minnows along rock bluffs or over brush piles.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Slow.

Lake Macbride

All sized motors may be operated at no-wake speed (5 mph). Water temperatures this week were in the the upper 50’s. The fish cleaning station will be shut down by the weekend and docks will most likely be pulled next week. Walleye – Fair: Troll crankbaits during the day, and cast them shallower towards evening. There are a lot of 13- to 15-inch fish with some larger ones mixed in. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs and minnows over brush piles to catch 10- to 12-inch crappie. The causeway and to the east has been a popular area.

Otter Creek Lake

The water is a little low and green yet. Yellow Bass – Good: Try small jigs, spinners or live bait. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs or worms around brush.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around underwater structure. Move to shallower water as it continues to cool down. Use a chunk of nightcrawler if fish get picky. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use rubber worms and crankbaits around the fishing jetties and brush piles.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with live bait in the flooded timber. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Walleye – Slow: Use nightcrawlers along the dam and other rip-rapped areas. Try also a minnow and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with live bait around structure in 2-to 3-feet of water. Try shallow areas as the water cools. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits along the shorelines and around the jetties. Use a rubber worm among the vegetated areas and around deep structure.

Lake Wapello

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits or spinnerbaits around the brush piles. Slow down the presentation as the water cools. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait around submerged structure. Sorting may be needed for larger fish. Black Bullhead – Slow: Try nightcrawlers fished on the lake bottom in about 6 feet of water.

Ottumwa Park Pond East (Trout Pond)

Trout will be stocked on Friday, Oct. 27th at 11:00 a.m. Catch trout with a variety of methods including small tube jigs, small twister tails, in-line spinners, casting spoons and live bait under a bobber.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.79 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. White Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs around docks and structure. Look for fish to keep moving shallower as the water cools. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or cut bait in areas where recent rains are flowing into the lake. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try vertically jigging around rock piles and submerged points. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits around submerged points; look for areas with a variation in depths. Try also trolling nightcrawler rigs. Some fish will move shallow as the water cools, so try some of these areas.

Red Haw Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler in areas along the shoreline with structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits in areas with rip rap or other types of structure. Try shallow areas as the water continues to cool down. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or chicken liver around the fishing jetties.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Banner Lake (south)

Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Trout were stocked on Thursday, Oct. 26th. They can be caught using a variety of methods including small in-line spinners, casting spoons, panfish tube jigs and twister tail jigs and minnows or waxworms under a bobber.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Walleye catches are moving from the shallower upper end to humps and points in 10- to 20-feet of water in the mid-section of the lake roughly from the marina down to the Williams Drive boat ramp. Jig with minnows, troll live bait rigs and cast or troll shad imitating crank baits.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll tube jigs and twister or paddle tail jigs 3- to 8-feet down in 10- to 20-feet of water. The middle section of the lake has been the most consistent. Anglers will have to fish through the younger fish that are around 5 inches to find the older 9 inch fish.

Hickory Grove Lake

Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are biting near shoreline vegetation and sunken brush piles throughout the lake.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Trout will be stocked on Friday, Oct. 27th. They can be caught using a variety of methods including small in-line spinners, casting spoons, panfish tube jigs and twister tail jigs and minnows or waxworms under a bobber.

Red Rock Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Good: Use dead shad above the mile long bridge in 6- to 12-feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll twister tail jigs or jigs tipped with minnows. Crappies will be schooled in areas such as the small bays off the main lake and Whitebreast arm, in the Marina Cove and the South Overlook arm.

Fall is an excellent time to target crappies. For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, contact Andy Otting or Ben Dodd at 515-432-2823.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Pond fishing is fair right now. Always get permission to fish privately owned farm ponds. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast a variety of spinner type baits or plastics for fun catch and release fishing. Bluegill – Fair: Cast small jigs or crawlers under a bobber to structure and along the shoreline. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast minnows under a slip bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait around structure.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield Lake has a good fish population. The lake is 3 feet low. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish any tree pile and along the creek channel to find fish up to 12 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Drift crawlers to catch bluegills up to 8.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast the shoreline and around jetties to find largemouth bass. Greenfield has a good number of 12- to 16- inch bass.

Lake Anita

Lake Anita will provide good fishing this year. Find a large crappie population averaging 9 inches and bluegills up to 9.5 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills up to 9.5 inches with small jigs tipped power bait or nightcrawlers on the bottom in 12- to 14-feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: Slowly troll or drift small jigs tipped with power bait. Fish are 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass around underwater reefs and vegetation edges. Fish are all sizes.

Meadow Lake

Meadow Lake bluegills have gained size and body condition after the mid-summer draw-down in 2016. Black Crappie – Fair: Find deeper tree piles and vertical jig to catch crappies up to 12 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Drift the open part of the lake for bluegills up to 9 inches.

Prairie Rose Lake

Expect to catch quality size bluegills again this year at Prairie Rose. Crappies are now averaging 9.5 inches and are healthy fish. The lake also supports a good population of channel catfish and the largemouth bass will provide good catch and release fishing. Bluegill – Fair: Slow troll crawlers to find bluegills up to 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: There are many 12 inch bass in the lake that will provide fun catch and release fishing. Black Crappie – Fair: Vertical jig tree piles or slow troll the face of the dam to catch black crappie averaging 9.5 inches.

Viking Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Cast the shoreline and brush piles to catch largemouth of all sizes. Black Crappie – Fair: Vertical jig deeper brush piles for black crappie up to 10 inches. White Crappie – Fair: The white crappie in Viking are fewer in number, but larger fish (10- to 13-inches).

Fall is a good time to target walleyes and panfish. The weather should stabilize again after this weekend. For more information, call the Cold Springs District Office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with jigs or spinnerbaits fished near stake beds and cedar tree brush piles.

Little River Watershed Lake

Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches with small jigs or nightcrawlers fished along cedar tree brush piles or rock piles. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes up to 22 inches using jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the roadbed or rock piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 11 inches with jigs or minnows fished near cedar tree brush piles or rock piles.

Summit Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 15 inches using spinnerbaits fished along the HWY 25 bridge or rocky shoreline areas. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 10 inches with minnows or small jigs under a bobber fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with crankbaits fished along rocky shoreline areas or rock piles. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch yellow perch up to 9 inches with jigs tipped with a nightcrawler fished along main creek channels, weed edges, or in the back of bays.

Water temperature in Mount Ayr district lakes is in the mid to upper 50’s. The district includes Page, Taylor, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Decatur, Clarke and Madison counties. For more information, contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.

MISSOURI RIVER

Missouri River (Sioux City to Little Sioux)

Flathead Catfish – Slow: Use rod and reel and trotlines with live bait (bluegill, bullhead, and green sunfish) off the tips of wing dikes and rock structures. Evening or after dark is best. Blue Catfish – Slow: Use fresh chunks of cut bait fished just off the bottom in or near the current. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use chicken livers, worms, cut bait and dip baits along the wing dikes, brush piles and the rock revetment.

Missouri River (Little Sioux to Council Bluffs)

Flathead Catfish – Slow: Use rod and reel and trotlines with live bait (bluegill, bullhead, and green sunfish) off the tips of wing dikes and rock structures. Evening or after dark is best. Blue Catfish – Slow: Use fresh chunks of cut bait fished just off the bottom in or near the current. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use chicken livers, worms, cut bait and dip baits along the wing dikes, brush piles and the rock revetment.

Missouri River (Council Bluffs to Missouri State Line)

Flathead Catfish – Slow: Use rod and reel and trotlines with live bait (bluegill, bullhead, and green sunfish) off the tips of wing dikes and rock structures. Evening or after dark is best. Blue Catfish – Slow: Use fresh chunks of cut bait fished just off the bottom in or near the current. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use chicken livers, worms, cut bait and dip baits along the wing dikes, brush piles and the rock revetment.

The Missouri River at Decatur, Nebraska is at 22.60 ft. /36,600 cfs./51 degrees Fahrenheit (water temperature has dropped 6 degrees from last week). The Missouri River is up .67 ft from last week. Fishing has been slow with few anglers out with the windy and colder weather. Water temperatures will continue to drop with the upcoming colder temperatures.