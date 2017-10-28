Halloween Events in the Buffalo Center Area Begin Sunday

Despite the weather, it is the Halloween season and the Buffalo Center area will be busy with a number of events for all trick or treaters. The festivities begin on Sunday night in Rake where trick or treating will begin at 4:30pm and continue until 6pm. From there, Halloween night will see the cities of Buffalo Center, Thompson, and Lakota will have trick or treating beginning at various hours. While Buffalo Center itself has no set times for the ghouls, Thompson will start at 4pm and Lakota at 5pm. Both cities will call trick or treating to an end at 7pm.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriffs Office, there will be meals available in Rake on Sunday night and in Thompson on Halloween night.