West Hancock Board Finds Ways to Save Money

The West Hancock School Board has been working to save taxpayers of the district a significant sum of money. So far, the board has been able to save nearly $300,000 in taxpayer money. West Hancock School Superintendent Wayne Kroneman says the timing was right to put some bonds out for bid.

Kroneman says the cost savings has provided additional good news for the district and its’ patrons.

Kroneman and the board are continuing to try and save money for taxpayers while providing the highest level of education for the students of the district.