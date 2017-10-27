Lake Mills advance to regional final, Other scores

Seventh-rated Lake Mills swept Central Springs in straight sets by scores of 25-9, 25-15 and 25-19 on Thursday night to advance to the Class 2A regional final.

Teah Kesler had nine kills, eight digs and three ace serves also Ashley Groe had 26 assists and Dana Baumann had 12 digs for the Bulldogs.

Lake Mills improves to 39-3 and will travel to Nashua for the regional final against Wapsie Valley on Tuesday at 7pm with the winner advancing to the state volleyball tournament.

Other tournament Volleyball:

Tripoli 25-25-25, North Iowa 16-8-23

Newell-Fonda 25-25-18-25, Bishop Garrigan 19-23-25-16