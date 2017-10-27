Garner To Host “Treats in the Streets” on Saturday

The City of Garner will be hosting its traditional “Treats on the Streets” trick or treat event. The event is an effort by the Garner Chamber to promote safe trick or treating and get area residents more familiar with Garner stores and restaurants. According to the Garner Chamber Executive Director Amber Jennings, the event will involve a number of Garner businesses on Saturday.

The event attracted anywhere from 350 to 370 children and their families to the downtown area. The hope is that this year, more families will attend. It is open to any residents in the north Iowa area.