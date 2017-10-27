Farmers Encouraged to ‘Keep the Stubble’ During ‘No Tillage November’

During a special month-long campaign called “No Tillage November”, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is encouraging Iowa farmers to “Keep the Stubble” on their harvested crop fields to help improve soil health, water quality, and wildlife habitat.

The NRCS project is mirrored after the national cancer awareness No Shave November campaign that encourages people not to shave during the entire month. The NRCS campaign promotes improving soil health by not disturbing the soil this fall with tillage equipment.

“One of the primary soil health principles is ‘Do Not Disturb’ the soil with tillage,” said NRCS State Conservationist Kurt Simon. “By eliminating tillage, Iowa farmers will not only improve their soil health, but also water quality while saving time and money. This campaign is a fun way to remind farmers about the important relationship between tillage and soil health.”

Improving soil health increases soil biological activity, which provides erosion control, nutrient benefits, and can simulate tillage.

Gene DeBruin is a no-tiller from Mahaska County. “I like knowing that there is biological activity below the ground,” he said. “You dig down six inches and the earthworms are there, serving as my tillage tool.”

For more information about soil health and the No Tillage November campaign, please visit www.ia.nrcs.usda.gov.

