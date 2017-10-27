Drug Take Back Day is Saturday in Hancock County

Hancock County is hosting a Drug Take Back Day on Saturday at a pair locations in Britt and Garner. Karie Terhark of Hancock County Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention says although these locations will take back drugs at any point during the year, this occasion allows for more visibility to focus a spotlight on this service.

The Hancock County Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention will be showing the documentary, “Written Off” on Sunday at the Avery Theater in Garner at 1 pm. Terhark says the film chronicles the life of 15 year Matthew Edwards, who becomes addicted to opioids after a doctors’ prescription.