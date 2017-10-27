Charlene Rhea (Johnson) Keltner age 80 died on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 30, at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with Pastor Melinda McCluskey and Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

Visitation for Char will be on Sunday, October 29, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

The burial will be at 2:30 PM on Monday, October 30 in the Story City Municipal Cemetery in Story City, Iowa with Chaplain Sandy Anenson officiating.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221