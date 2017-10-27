Charlene Rhea (Johnson) Keltner

Community, Obituaries October 27, 2017 Ann Finer

Charlene Rhea (Johnson) Keltner age 80 died on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 30, at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with Pastor Melinda McCluskey and Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

Visitation for Char will be on Sunday, October 29, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

The burial will be at 2:30 PM on Monday, October 30 in the Story City Municipal Cemetery in Story City, Iowa with Chaplain Sandy Anenson officiating.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:   www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221

Sharing

About Ann Finer

Leave a Reply

*