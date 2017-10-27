Boy Scout Food Drive is Saturday

Members of the Forest City Boy Scouts Troop 418 and the Forest City Cub Scout Pack 98 will participate in the annual Scouting for Food and Spare Change Event in Forest City, Fertile, Leland, and Hanlontown from 9am until noon. Bryce Golwitzer is a member of the Scouts ad talks about some of the items they are looking for.

Other acceptable items include tuna, Spaghetti O’s, beef stew, cereals, cake mix, brownie mix, toothpaste, and liquid soap. Wayne Johns of the Neighborhood Food Bank in Forest City says the need for assistance to families continues to be great.

Scouting for Food take s place on Saturday. Those who want to participate should place a bag of food by your front door for the Scouts to pick up. No home canned food, glass, or perishable food will be accepted. All donations go to the Neighborhood Food Bank in Forest City.