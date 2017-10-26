Winter Weather May be Serious Tonight

by Andy Buffington, Hancock and Winnebago County Emergency Manager

Sorry to say but it looks like we’re in for a small snow event for our area over the next 24 to 36 hours. Overnight tonight (Thursday) the temperatures will begin dropping to around 31 with increasing winds (23 with gusts to 37) which will place wind chill values in the upper teens.

During the morning hours there is a high probability of snow starting around 7 a.m. and continuing throughout the day, subsiding during the early evening hours. Temperatures and winds will remain relatively consistent throughout the event.

The graphic shows anticipated snow totals with less than an inch in far SE Hancock County to a potential of 3 to 4 inches in NW/Central Winnebago County.