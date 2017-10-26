Winter May Make an Early Appearance Over the Weekend

The coldest weather of the season so far is expected this weekend and it should bring Iowa its first snowfall of the season. While high temperatures may reach into the 50s today, forecasters say we’ll be in the low 30s, or colder by Friday night. Meteorologist Cory Martin, at the National Weather Service, says most of western, central and northeast Iowa will get at least a dusting of snow, perhaps a half-inch or more.

The snow’s predicted to start falling late Friday and may continue into Saturday morning. It may seem a bit too soon to have flakes flying before trick-or-treaters hit the streets, but he says we’re essentially on schedule.

A pre-Halloween snowfall hit 20 years ago on October 25th and 26th. It followed a particularly warm fall and many trees were still fully leafed out. The wet, heavy snow caused widespread tree damage as the leafy limbs collected the snow and snapped. Power outages were also widespread. Martin says he’s -not- expecting a repeat of that 1997 event.

Very cold weather will be here soon and Iowans will likely need to get out their winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves.

Any snow that falls Friday and into Saturday likely won’t stick around long as temperatures should warm into the 40s for much of Iowa on Sunday.