Winnebago Board to Start Budget Negotiations Early

It is becoming apparent to those in administration in Winnebago County, that a complete reworking of the budget is necessary in order to avoid costly tax increases to property owners. This is the general feeling of the Supervisors who met on Tuesday with not only the Winnebago Public Health Department, but also Secondary Roads, and Drainage. Concerns were raised about the perceived lack of funding going to the public health department which thought it would be receiving $100,000 more than what they got. The supervisors approved the cut earlier this year due to budget constraints. That did not stop members from the department to be present and try to lobby for more.

The reality is the fixed tax base that the county relies on. County officials in each department have claimed to have cut back as far as they could in order to meet revenues. However, the county has seen a number of surprise and approved expenses. Add to that the addition of expenses for the new Public Safety Center and the costly exterior renovation of the courthouse and the county has limited funding with which to work with. The exterior renovation, according to sources in the county government, was way overdue and contractors found that there was more work that needed to get done than was expected. That project is not yet completed.

Supervisors also approved a number of budget amendments this fiscal year which were not included in the original beginning 2017-18 budget causing the budget to swell even more. According Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss, the amount of budget amendments have been extensive.

Many of these requests came from the departments within the county who were asked to trim back expenses in last years budget negotiations.

Weiss is becoming proactive to resolving the issue by calling on these and other departments to scale spending back as much as possible and submit budgets from their departments to her office by the beginning of November. Supervisors Terry Durby and Bill Jensvold are calling for a complete look at the current budget to see where these unexpected expenses are being generated from. From there, they can have a comprehensive look at how next year’s budget should be crafted. Durby’s concern was on the dramatic increase in the amount of expenses in recent years.

The county will have to make due with the revenues and current funding available in the General Basic Fund and budget. According to Weiss, every dollar in the fund and budget this year is spoken for and there simply is no more room for added expenses.

Supervisor Mike Stensrud agreed that something had to be done immediately, and budget negotiations should begin as soon as possible.