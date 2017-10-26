Iowan Paul Trombino Cleared by Committee

The Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works held a hearing to consider the nomination of Iowan, Paul Trombino III, former Director of the Iowa Department of Transportation, to be Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the committee, introduced Mr. Trombino to her colleagues on the committee in advance of his testimony. Senator Ernst cited her experience working with Mr. Trombino as both an Iowa State Senator and a U.S. Senator, and reaffirmed her confidence in his qualifications to take on this role. Watch Senator Ernst’s introduction of Mr. Trombino by clicking the image below. During questioning, Senator Ernst asked Mr. Trombino for his ideas on how to best address funding gaps in the Highway Trust Fund left by declining gas tax revenue, without increasing the gas tax. Additionally, with the committee continuing to discuss an infrastructure package, the Iowa Senator asked Mr. Trombino to provide insight into the policy changes he believes could be most beneficial to rural states, such as Iowa, that face unique transportation challenges. Watch Senator Ernst’s questioning of Mr. Trombino by clicking the image below. Senator Ernst, a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, released the following statement after the committee voted to approve Paul Trombino III of Iowa to serve as the Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration at the Department of Transportation (DOT) as well as several nominees to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). “As we continue to move forward on an infrastructure plan, it is imperative that we have someone at the helm who understands the unique challenges of maintaining and updating rural Americas’ roads, bridges, and highways,” said Senator Ernst. “Mr. Trombino has proven both in his time as the Director of the Iowa Department of Transportation, and during his confirmation hearing that he has the necessary expertise to take on this role. “We also advanced additional nominees, including Bill Wehrum, the EPA’s nominee to be Assistant Administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation, which oversees the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). I had expressed concerns over his answers as to how he will uphold the spirit and the letter of this law; however, after many discussions, I have received written commitments from Administrator Pruitt that the EPA will support the spirit and the letter of the RFS.” These nominations now head to the Senate floor.