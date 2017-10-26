Freeze Warning and Winter Weather Advisory Are Posted for Tonight

A strong cold front has moved through central Iowa with gusty winds from the northwest developing this afternoon. These gusty winds will persist overnight through much of the day tomorrow. In addition, the winds from the northwest will bring colder air into the state. Parts of northern and western Iowa will have temperatures below freezing, which will bring kill unprotected cold-sensitive plants. A more widespread freeze is expected Friday night into Saturday morning over much of central Iowa.

As a Result, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning in effect for the counties of Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Humboldt, Wright, and Franklin counties. The warning will begin at 1am tonight and continue until 9am on Friday. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

The Weather Service has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory which will go into effect beginning at 1am and continuing until 7pm Friday night. Conditions are indicative of the possibility of up to 4 inches of snowfall in counties along the Minnesota border. Coupled with winds, road travel could become hazardous due to the snowfall. The National Weather Service is issuing the advisory for the same counties involved in the Freeze Warning.