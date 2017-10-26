Forest City Co-op Sees High Harvest Numbers

Farmers in north Iowa are working furiously to get the harvest in and have had good weather to get the job done. Winds have aided in drying out the corn crop while the bean harvest is looking very good. According to Randy Broesder of the Forest City Farmers Co-op, the harvest is progressing well.

Train cars are lining up at the elevator to ship out both beans and corn to various locations, while grain trucks continually enter the facility with fresh supplies. Broesder said that the traffic flow in and out is progressing well and that they are ready for any new corn and bean supply through the weekend.

As far as prices are concerned, beans are looking good, but corn could use an improvement.