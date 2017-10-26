Congressman Steve King, IA Delegation, Gov. Kim Reynolds Discuss Iowa Priorities

Congressman Steve King released the following statement and photo after joining with Iowa Congressional Delegation members to meet with Governor Kim Reynolds this afternoon to discuss the Governor’s state and federal legislative priorities. During the meeting, Gov. Reynolds thanked delegation members for standing together on behalf of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), and for promoting Iowa trade. Congressman King, a member of the Congressional Biofuels Caucus, signed a letter to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt last week asking him to strengthen RFS volume requirements. In addition, King is a strong promoter of foreign trade for Iowa and he recently played an important role in persuading the government of Taiwan to purchase $2.8 billion of corn, soybeans, and wheat.

“It was a pleasure to join with other members of Iowa’s Congressional Delegation to meet with my good friend, Governor Reynolds, today,” said King. “The Governor understands the needs of the state, and I enjoy working with her to advance our shared priorities, such as supporting the RFS, promoting greater agricultural trade, and repealing the unworkable ObamaCare law. Conversations with Governor Reynolds are always productive, and they help to ensure that Iowa’s state and federal policymakers are seizing opportunities to advance our state’s interests.”