Belmond-Klemme Schools Hire a Business Manager

At its Thursday, October 19, board meeting, the BK School Board hired a new business manager. Theresa Greenfield has been a Business Analyst for Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City since 2015. Her duties have included financial preparation, data analysis, budget variance reporting, reconciliations, revenue tracking, managing prepaid and accrual accounts, statistical reporting, ad hoc reporting, preparing cost report work papers, and preparing for an annual audit and working with the audit firm.

She graduated from Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville in 2006 with an Associate of Arts Degree in Accounting. She then attended Upper Iowa University and graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Summa Cum Laude.