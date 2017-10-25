Winnebago Board Looks to Vacate Part of a 140 Year Old Road

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors, acting under the authority of Iowa Code Chapter 306, proposes to vacate a section of Winnebago County Secondary Road, described as follows:

 That portion of 355th Street, established January 3rd, 1877 (See Road Record, page 88, Road No. 65), commencing at the NW corner of the NW ¼ SE ¼, S28, T98N, R23W, thence running ¼ mile east to the NE corner of the NW ¼ SE ¼, S28, T98N, R23W.

 A hearing will be held by the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors in their office, Winnebago County Courthouse, Forest City, Iowa 50436, at 9:30 A.M. on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. Any person owning land abutting on the road proposed to be vacated and closed shall have the right to file, in writing, a claim for damages at any time on or before the date and time fixed for the hearing.

