Red Ribbon Week in Full Swing in the Area

For those who are wanting to take a stand against drug and alcohol abuse, this week is your chance to do so. All this week, the Winnebago County Task Force is making an effort to get victims of alcohol and drug abuse, along with their friends and families to show their support in the fight to recovery. It is called Red Ribbon Week and Task Force Coordinator Libby Meyer explains.

Various groups in the county are taking part in different ways to celebrate the week and create awareness according to Meyer.

Red Ribbon Week is the oldest and largest drug prevention campaign in the nation, and it gives everyone the chance to get a conversation started on the use and abuse of drugs. These are not just limited to a few select individuals either.

One high school in the area is taking it to another level. The hope is get students there more proactive in the fight against drug abuse.

Those who want to learn more about Red Ribbon Week should go to redribbon.org.