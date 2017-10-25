Margaret “Lila” Zrostlik

October 25, 2017

Margaret “Lila” Zrostlik, 93, of Garner died Monday, October 23, 2017 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, October 30th at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Fr. Jim Dubert officiating.  Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 P.M., Sunday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 2:30 P.M. followed by a combined Catholic Daughters of America and Catholic Workman rosary.   A VFW Auxiliary service will be held at 5 P.M.   Visitation will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

 

 

