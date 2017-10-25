Indian advance to Regional Final

Forest City defeated Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Tuesday in tournament volleyball 3 sets to 1 by scores of 25-20, 25-16, 19-25 and 25-23.

For the Indians Brea Dillavou had 34 assists. Cora Holland and Callie McQuown each had 3 aces and the team had a total of 10 aces. Holland also finished with nine kills and 10 digs.

The Indians will play Osage on Monday at 7pm in Clear Lake in a Class 3A regional final as the Green Devils defeated Clear Lake 3 sets to 0 last night.