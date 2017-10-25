Grassley Statement on Iowa’s Obamacare Stopgap Waiver Withdrawal

October 25, 2017

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa made the following comment on the State of Iowa’s withdrawal of its Section 1332 waiver, also known as the Iowa Stopgap Measure.

 “In Iowa and across the country, Americans are witnessing the ‘death spiral’ of Obamacare. Premiums are skyrocketing, provider options are disappearing and people are leaving the market because what is available isn’t affordable. The reason Iowa had to apply for a waiver was because of Obamacare’s flaws, which collapsed the individual market. Obamacare promised to allow states to waive certain portions of the ACA in order to provide affordable insurance options. This turns out to be another broken promise of Obamacare. As written, the law hamstrings the Administration’s ability to help Iowa. I hope Congress will act soon to repeal and replace this unworkable and unaffordable law.”

