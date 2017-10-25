Farmers Hurry to Harvest Crops As Winter Weather Looms

The warm weather last week allowed farmers to get in a lot of combine time as the corn harvest moved ahead by 10 percent and the soybean effort by 29 percent. State Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey says after worries about a late start and drought, farmers have been seeing some good things.

He says some farmers are seeing better yields than they figured to have a few months ago.

The USDA crop report Monday showed that 23 percent of the corn crop has been harvested, which is the smallest percentage by this date since 2009 and more than two weeks behind average. The bean harvest moved to 61 percent — but is also the smallest percentage harvested by this date since 2009. Northey says cooler weather doesn’t help with drying the crop, and as we head into the last full week of October, the urgency increases for farmers with crops still in the fields.

When the harvest conditions are right you can see combines crisscrossing the fields day and night.

Northey farms near Spirit Lake and says he’s gotten all his beans harvested, but not the corn.