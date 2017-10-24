Mosquitos Beware! Pesticide Training Scheduled in Northwood

The Worth County Extension and Outreach office will offer the Mosquito/Public Health Pest Management Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 and again on Thursday, December 7th. Applicators can choose which session to attend depending on what works best for their schedules. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.

The local attendance site for the Nov. 1 and Dec. 7 CIC is the Worth County Extension. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. and the course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach in Worth County office at 641-324-1531.

The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 7D (Community Insect Management), 8 (Public Health Pest Control), and 10 (Research and Demonstration). The course will cover topics such as safe handling and storage of pesticides; pests, pest management, and pesticides, including nonchemical control methods; laws and regulations; and personal protective equipment.