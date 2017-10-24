Marsh Joins Waldorf University

Hannah Marsh has joined Waldorf University as director of alumni relations and gift officer.

In her new position, Marsh is responsible for the planning and implementation of programs and events that strategically engage Waldorf’s 17,000 alumni. Marsh will also serve as a liaison between the Alumni Association Board of Directors and academic and administrative leadership. She also works closely with the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation, whose mission is to raise funds for scholarships, campus ministry and alumni relations.

Before joining Waldorf, Marsh worked at Meredith Corporation, Des Moines, Iowa, as an editor for several online magazines.

Marsh earned a bachelor of science degree in journalism, with a minor in women’s studies from Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa. She also earned a certificate in Leadership Studies from ISU.