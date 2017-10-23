Wright County Board to Discuss Sewer Improvement Loan

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am to first address the agreement for funding assistance for the Clarion transit van. Courtney Stewart of Wright County Transit will present the Clarion Transit Levy Agreement that provides funding assistance to the Clarion transit van.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will address the board on the final plans for a bridge replacement in the section 24 of the Vernon Township. He will also review the need for patching the roads on R35, C54, R33, and C20. There will also be discussion on the paving work to be done on C70 from Woolstock to Highway 17.

At 10am, the board will hold a public hearing on taking additional action on a proposal to enter into a General Obligation Sewer Improvement and Disbursement Agreement. The agreement allows the county to borrow a principal amount no greater than $4.1 million in order to make sewer improvements.