Winnebago Task Force Establishes Prescription Drug Drop Off Sites

In an effort to address the rising concern of the misuse of prescription drugs the Winnebago County Task Force has assisted in establishing several locations for citizens to get rid of unused or expired medications throughout the county.

Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision. The non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks 2nd only to marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America. The majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs get them from family and friends-and the home medicine cabinet.

Research is showing us that youth begin to self-medicate around age 11. After marijuana and alcohol, prescription drugs are the most commonly abused substances by Americans ages 14 and older.

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse. Take back programs are the best way to dispose of old drugs. Countywide collection sites are located at the following locations:

Winnebago County Sheriff Department, 935 Hwy 69 N., Forest City

Lake Mill Police, 304 S Mill St., Lake Mills, Please call for an appointment

Forest City Mercy Family Clinic, 635 Hwy 9 E, Forest City, Office Hours

Forest City Shopko, Hwy 9, Business Hours

Buffalo Center Mercy Clinic, Buffalo Center, Office Hours

Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Unused drugs that are flushed contaminate the water supply. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.

The Task Force is not able to take liquid so the best way to dispose of this is to pour the liquid in kitty litter or coffee grounds then seal in a bag or disposable container and then put in the trash.

Through the Drug Free Community grant we were able to purchase lock boxes for home use. These are free to anyone in the county. You may get a box through the Task Force office or Winnebago County Public Health. We hope that through sharing this information we can keep drugs out of the hands of youth and other adults. Please contact our office with questions, 641-562-2525 or winnebagocountytf@gmail.com.