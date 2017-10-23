Me Too Campaign Labeled a Success in Awareness

The “#Me Too” social media campaign last week brought out Iowa women and men who have been victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault to talk about their experiences. Elizabeth Power, marketing director for the Women’s Center for Advancement in Omaha/Council Bluffs, says the numbers only start to tell the story.

While a majority of the targets in these cases are women, Power says men are a growing minority.

Studies find an increasing number of sexual assaults are happening in our places of business, according to Power.

She notes sexual harassment and assault are not crimes of lust or sexual desire but rather of power and control. The #MeToo campaign caught fire in the wake of film producer Harvey Weinstein being accused of sexual harassment and assault.