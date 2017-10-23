King Sees Value in the Building of the Border Wall

Border issues remain a problem particularly with new pharmaceutical drug stories surfacing lately and greater access to smuggled drugs into the United States, Representative Steve King has taken steps to see for himself the progress of the wall on the Mexican border. He also wanted to see what efforts need to be made to strengthen the Border Patrol and security. He traveled from Texas all the way to the California coast to examine the situation and became more resolved in the construction of the wall. To him, it was the cheapest alternative.

While in the southwest, King observed three different types of walls that were prototypes. One of them was a see through variety that allowed for patrol agents to view for intruders before they got to the wall itself. Each of these walls would have a base that would be buried six feet into the ground with solid concrete and some walls were nearly thirty feet in height. They would be capped with sharp corners, smooth tops making it impossible to use a claw hook tied to a rope, or jagged wire.

This would make access points such as highway checkpoint entrances into the U. S. more of a focus to try and control illegal immigration into the country along with much of the illegal drug trafficking.

If the wall was completely erected, there are no statistics in the actual amount of reduction in illegal immigration, drug or human trafficking. King did make a point to paint a picture of the assessed amount of movement across the border.

King continues to lobby for funding to construct the wall and, in his opinion, curb the flow of people and drugs making their way illegally into the United States along the southern border.