Hancock County Board to Discuss County Road Closings

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today starting at 8:30am with a light agenda. One of the issues they will deal with is will be presented by Shaun Hackman who is the Assistant to the County Engineer. He will discuss the need to close Hill Avenue between 170th and 180th Street. He will also review the need to close 320th Street between Ladd and Maple Avenue. The purpose is to make repairs to the roads.

The board will then address the possibility of signing the Nationwide Retirement Solutions-Employer Security Administrator Request Form and the accompanying Electronic Payment Instructions form.

The board is expected to begin discussions on possibly offering the position of County Attorney to one of five candidates that were interviewed. The board will not release the name of the final candidate until after the decision is reached.