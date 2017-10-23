Ernst Votes to Balance the Budget, Supports First Step in Tax Reform

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued the following statement after the U.S. Senate voted to approve the Fiscal Year 2018 budget resolution: “Today, we took an important first step in delivering on our promise to the American people to reform our loophole-ridden and outdated tax code, while working to balance the budget. The FY18 budget resolution paves the way for tax reform allowing Congress to come together on a plan that will keep more hard-earned dollars in the pockets of middle class Iowans and job-creating small businesses. “At a time when we are more than $20 trillion in debt, this budget constrains federal spending and puts us on the right path towards finally balancing our budget and restoring fiscal responsibility in Washington.”