Elna E. (Frisbie) Hylland, 94 of Lake Mills, IA, died Sunday, October 22, 2017, at her home in Lake Mills, surrounded by her daughters and daughter-in-law.

Funeral service will be 10:30 AM Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Center Lutheran Church, in rural Leland, IA, with Pastor Thomas Rank officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM Friday evening at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450 and again one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will take place at Center Lutheran Cemetery, rural Leland, IA.

The family suggests that memorials be directed to Scarville Lutheran School, 411 Logan Street, Scarville, IA, 50473.

