2 Bridge Repairs cause Road Closures

Fall is the time of year when we are most likely to encounter delays and slow-moving farm equipment on our rural roadways. But in Hancock County, also be prepared for road closures. Two bridges in Hancock County will be under construction for the next couple weeks. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors decided Monday it was time to repair the bridges, and signed two temporary road closing resolutions – one on Hill Avenue southwest of Britt between 170th and 180th Streets, and another east of Crystal Lake on 320th Street between Ladd and Maple Avenues. Supervisor Jerry Tlach tells about the bridge closings.

In other news, after interviewing four candidates to replace county attorney David Solheim, the Hancock County Supervisors decided to offer the position to Blake Norman. Solheim, who has held office since 2013 submitted his resignation effective November 1st. Tlach tells why he feels Norman will be a good fit.

If Blake Norman accepts the county’s offer, the Supervisors anticipate his start date to be late November or early December.