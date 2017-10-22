SUNDAY TALK: King Makes a Trip to the Mexican Border Wall

The U. S. Mexican border has been a hot button issue for a number of different reasons. One of the major issues is the drug traffic which is unbelievably extensive through such places as Arizona, New Mexico, and the Baja Peninsula. Nearly 64,000 attempts are made to cross the border and only 25% of those crossing illegally are actually caught. According to statistics put out by both the U. S. Border Patrol and the U. S. Homeland Security, along with southwestern state Homeland Security Agencies, over 60% of those crossing the border are in possession of illegal drugs. Those same drugs are to blame for thousands of deaths in the United States.

There is also the not-so-spoken of issue of human trafficking which has allegedly become a very serious issue on the hard to control “highway of illegal immigration.”

U. S. Representative Steve King visited the southern border to get an update on the conditions there and to see for himself the need for a wall that would potentially curb the aforementioned issues. He took a moment to visit exclusively with KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor on this continually growing problem.